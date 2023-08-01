Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview of this week’s upcoming episode of Oxygen’s Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins.

Here’s the logline for the second episode of Season 3, “Highway Horror”:

Newly single Michele Davis is killed when her car careens off an Iowa highway. What looks like an accident is anything but, however, as investigators peel back the layers of her life and discover a motive for murder.

Watch the exclusive preview below:

The episode airs Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins Season 3 description:

Faith Jenkins, former criminal prosecutor at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, explores the heart stopping details of murders traced back to romantic liaisons and close friendships that seemed perfect on the surface. Stories investigated this season include a beloved second grade teacher who goes missing just as she’s embarking on a new chapter in her life; a former DEA agent found dead after living a quiet life in the Florida Keys; a Korean War veteran whose murder unveils a tangled web of secrets and betrayal and a mother who vanishes on her way home from a prenatal yoga class.

The real-life Michelle Davis murder case

Michelle’s husband, Randy Lee Davis, was found guilty in her murder, RadioIowa reported back in 2010. He was charged with charged with first-degree murder soon after she was found dead in a four-car crash in 2008.

Though it was initially thought she died in the car crash, she was actually shot. He was eventually sentenced to 25 years in prison after taking a plea.