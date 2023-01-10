In news that may not be shocking to most fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams has filed for divorce from Simon Guobadia after just 15 months of marriage. The filing was made in Georgia on Feb. 22, just days after news hit the net that Guobadia was in danger of deportation as his request for U.S. citizenship was denied.

Guobadia first entered the U.S. from Nigeria in 1985 and is accused of credit card fraud and identity fraud, among others. Their relationship was controversial from the start, with Williams exiting the Bravo franchise after announcing their engagement, just a month after allegedly dating. At the time, Guobadia was still legally married to Falynn Pina, who joined the show in Season 13 as a friend of Williams. Williams insisted their friendship was only for the show. Whatever the case may be, it will be sure to play out on Season 16.

Despite Guobadia’s immigration issues, a source tells People that the divorce is “unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon’s past,” and the cause of their split is an “ongoing matter.” Williams, 42, and Guobadia, 59, wed in November 2022 in a Nigerian traditional native law and custom ceremony followed by an American ceremony in Atlanta.

Just a week ago, Williams announced her return to Atlanta for its upcoming sixteenth season after two years away from the show. She also signed an overall scripted deal with NBCUniversal on “scripted project opportunities across the company’s broadcast and streaming properties.” She added in a statement, “I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family. I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!” Guobadia appeared alongside Williams in a shortlived and ill-received spinoff, Porsha’s Family Matters, which addressed the complexities of their engagement and trying to blend their families.

When Williams announced her return, she proudly boasted, “Porsha Guoabdia” is in the building.