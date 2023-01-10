After much speculation, Porsha Williams Guobadia has confirmed she’s biting back into her peach for Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and she also signed a huge new deal with NBCUniversal for scripted projects.

This comes after she announced her exit following Season 12 and after being with the show since Season 5. She’s since married Atlanta businessman, Simon Guobadia, who appeared on a short-lived spinoff, Porsha’s Family Matters. She also participated in Season 4 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

In tandem with her RHOA return announcement is the news that she’s also inked an overall scripted deal with NBCUniversal, which will see her in “scripted project opportunities across the company’s broadcast and streaming properties.”

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” she said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!” As part of her new deal, the former music video model will partner with NBCUniversal Entertainment for scripted project opportunities across the company’s broadcast and streaming properties.

“Porsha Williams Guobadia is a multi-hyphenate and we are fortunate to collaborate and tap into her creativity and passion through this partnership,” Rachel Smith, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content, Lifestyle and Documentaries, NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a statement. “Our audience has supported and admired Porsha as she so authentically, hilariously and vulnerably shared her life over the years and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her back to the NBCU family.”

Porsha joined the cast in Season 5 alongside Kenya Moore, who is the other star confirmed to return for Season 12. The two have had a rollercoaster relationship since, but Moore recently admitted she’s happy about Williams’s potential return.

When she first joined the series, she was married to retired NFL player, Kordell Stewart. Their marriage fell apart by the end of the season, with Williams’ finances in turmoil and living with her mom. Throughout her course on the show, fans watched as Williams rebuilt her life, start businesses, become a fan-favorite and start a family with Dennis McKinley. Their relationship ended due to his infidelity. She and Simon are a blended family of six. Porsha chronicles their lavish lifestyle, which includes his multiple businesses and homes, on Instagram. They wed in multiple American and Nigerian ceremonies in Nov. 2022.