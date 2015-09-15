Following the announcement that another prequel Power series is in development at Starz, the network has dropped the Season 4 teaser Power Book II: Ghost and revealed that the fourth season will be its last.

The network will stretch out the last season and it will drop in two parts. The Season 4 premiere, on June 7, will coincide with the 10th anniversary of the original Power series’ debut. The second part will premiere Sept. 6.

The original series has resulted in two other spin-offs that are currently airing: Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which is filming its fourth season, and Power Book IV: Force, which is filming its third. The newly-announced spinoff in development, Origins, will delve into the origin story of Ghost and Tommy.

“This explosive season of ‘Ghost’ is a fitting crescendo in a decade of an immensely popular franchise – fans will not be disappointed,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Programming for Starz “While this marks the conclusion of one chapter, our commitment to the Power universe endures with more compelling storytelling on the horizon.”

Viewers can catch up on the high stakes, gripping, third season of “Power Book II: Ghost” in its entirety on the STARZ app, in anticipation for the riveting final season premiere on June 7.

The season 4 cast includes Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Gianni Paolo, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri, Larenz Tate, Caroline Chikezie, Lightskinkeisha and Michael Ealy.

Brett Mahoney is the showrunner and executive produces. The Power universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original Power, Courtney A. Kemp through her production company, End of Episode. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson exec produces through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton executive produces through Canton Entertainment.

Lionsgate Television produces the series for Starz.

Watch the teaser below: