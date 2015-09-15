Starz has announced an early Season 5 renewal for Power Book III: Raising Kanan, just as Season 4 is currently filming in New York City.

“We know that our fans can’t get enough of Raising Kanan. As the inevitable evolution of this young man into a killer plays out, we knew we had much more backstory to share in this ever-escalating family saga,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for Starz. “As we continue to expand the storytelling within the Power universe, we’re looking forward to how this story may intersect with other Power characters during this prequel era.”

The news comes as the Power franchise is seeing much change. It was announced that the upcoming fourth season of Power Book II: Ghost would be the final one for that series and that a new prequel series, Origins is in development. The latter project would be an origin story of the characters of Ghost and Tommy. It is speculated that Origins may directly connect to Power Book III: Raising Kanan, as Kanan showrunner Sascha Penn is an EP on Origins. Power Book IV: Force is also filming its third season in Chicago.

Per is official description, Power Book III: Raising Kanan “tells the origin story of the merciless “Kanan Stark,” and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who ruthlessly runs the family’s drug empire.”

The series’ stars include MeKai Curtis, Patina Miller, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore and Joey Bada$$.

Penn will return as showrunner and executive producer. The series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original Power, Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television and Mark Canton through Canton Entertainment. Chris Selak also serves as executive producer. Lionsgate Television produces the series for Starz.