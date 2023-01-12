Predator: Badlands, the new film in the Predator film franchise, gives fans a different perspective on the popular race of intergalactic hunters.

Starring Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, Predator: Badlands takes place on a remote planet where an unlikely alliance forms. Though it isn’t confirmed in the trailer, it’s been rumored that Fanning plays twins in the movie.

According to the film synopsis, “a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.”

The ‘Predator: Badlands’ director also directed ‘Prey’

The film is the next installment directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who directed 2022’s acclaimed Predator franchise film Prey, which took place in the 1700s on Comanche territory. Amber Midthunder starred as a Comanche warrior who had to face off against the Predators, who marked Earth as their next hunting ground.

When does ‘Predator: Badlands’ premiere?

Predator: Badlands comes to theaters on Nov. 7.