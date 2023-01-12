Timothée Chalamet is Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown.

The first trailer from the film shows Chalamet completely transformed into a young, undiscovered Dylan before he becomes the folk rock hero who serves as one of the musical narrators of the turbulent 1960s.

What will ‘A Complete Unknown’ be about?

According to the official synopsis:

New York, early 1960s. Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. As he forms his most intimate relationships during his rise to fame, he grows restless with the folk movement and, refusing to be defined, makes a controversial choice that culturally reverberates worldwide. Timothée Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s A COMPLETE UNKNOWN, the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history.

Who else stars in ‘A Complete Unknown’?

The film also stars Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, Eriko Hatsune, Big Bill Morgenfield, Will Harrison and Scoot McNairy. Chalamaet also serves as a producer with director James Mangold, Fred Berger, Alex Heineman, Bob Bookman, Peter Jaysen and Alan Gasmer.

When will ‘A Complete Unknown’ be released?

A Complete Unknown comes to theaters via Searchlight Pictures Dec. 25. The film’s original soundtrack will also be released sometime this year via Columbia Records.