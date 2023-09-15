“There are callbacks for sure, there’s character mentions, there’s the town of Rosewood,” Madison, who shines as Imogene Adams, told Blavity. “I think we do our best to plan as many Easter eggs as we can to let the original fans know that we see them and we’re so lucky to be able to share the same name and to be able to embark on our journey in our universe. But, at the same time, we want people to feel fully immersed in our experience and our characters on our show. So, yes, there’s definitely some hidden gems in there, but at the same time, we’re just really excited to be back for a second season and to have our footing in our world.”