Whether you know the prolific title from its television or film adaptations, or you’re just a fan of the original text, Pride and Prejudice is one of the most popular writings in the history of the English language. The original novel, penned by celebrated author Jane Austen, was published in 1813, and has since gone on to sell tens of millions of copies worldwide. Since the novel is over two centuries old, the public domain story has spawned a massive array of adaptations, unofficial sequels, stage shows, and dramatic retellings. Fans of the popular story may recall originally reading it in school, as it is one of the most commonly taught novels in all of literature.

But just how well do you know the epic tale of Mr. Bennet’s Hertfordshire estate and his numerous daughters? Has it been a while since you’ve brushed up on your 19th century reading list? Let’s put your knowledge to the test, with a curated selection of Pride and Prejudice trivia questions sure to strengthen your love for the novel, and inspire you to return to the classic work for yet another reading. We’ll include sections for a few of the most popular adaptations below as well, to give fans of the live action TV and film versions of Pride and Prejudice a fighting chance.

Pride and Prejudice (1995 Mini-Series) Trivia

This British actor, best known for leading roles in films such as Bridget Jones’s Diary, Kingsman: The Secret Service, and The King’s Speech, portrays Mr. Darcy across all 6 episodes of the 1995 Pride and Prejudice BBC mini-series.

Answer: Colin Firth

This actor, who holds ties to a prominent British family, is a distant cousin to frequent Tim Burton collaborator Helena Bonham-Carter. He portrays Mr. Bingley in this adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

Answer: Crispin Bonham-Carter

Anna Chancellor, who appears in this series, is actually a distant relative of Pride and Prejudice author Jane Austen. Chancellor is a direct descendent of Austen’s older brother. What character does she bring to life in the 1995 adaptation?

Answer: Miss Bingley

What are the names of the five Bennet daughters in the story? (Bonus points if you can name each of the actresses who portray them!)

Answer: From eldest to youngest, the Bennet daughters are Jane (Susannah Harker), Elizabeth (Jennifer Ehle), Mary (Lucy Briers), Katherine (Polly Maberly), and Lydia (Julia Sawalha).

What is Katherine Bennet’s nickname in the story?

Answer: Kitty

After meeting each other on the set of Pride and Prejudice, Colin Firth and this Bennet sister actress began a romantic fling in real life:

Answer: Jennifer Ehle, who portrayed Elizabeth.

Speaking of Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth, the duo later shared the screen in this 2010 feature film:

Answer: The King’s Speech

One famous scene from this series was not in the original text, and rapidly became known as one of the biggest moments in BBC television history. What does this scene depict?

Answer: The scene in question sees Colin Firth’s Mr. Darcy getting soaked in the river, and attempting to maintain dignity despite his compromised appearance.

Numerous costume items from this production were later reused in a 2003 BBC TV movie starring Jonny Lee Miller. These garments include Caroline Bingley’s red poofy hat and green striped gown, as well as a black Spencer with embroidered flowers across the collar and sleeves worn by an extra during the wedding. Can you name this 2003 TV film?

Answer: Byron

Pride and Prejudice (2005 Feature Film) Trivia

Pride and Prejudice (2005) is the feature length directorial debut of this filmmaker, who would later go on to helm The Soloist, Darkest Hour and Cyrano, as well as a critically acclaimed 2016 episode of Black Mirror titled “Nosedive.”

Answer: Joe Wright

When casting Pride and Prejudice, director Joe Wright feared that this leading woman would be too conventionally attractive to take on the role of Elizabeth Bennet, though he ultimately selected her for the role due to her tomboyish flair.

Answer: Keira Knightley

Two performers from Pride and Prejudice (2005) would later go on to star in the hit blockbuster film franchise Pirates of the Caribbean. Can you name the actors? (Bonus points if you can name the roles they played in each film!)

Answer: Keira Knightley (Elizabeth Bennet) and Tom Hollander (Mr. Collins) portray Elizabeth Swann and Cutler Beckett in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, respectively.

In the opening scene of the film, Elizabeth can be seen reading a novel under this title. (Hint: The title is the original draft title of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, included in the film as an Easter egg for Jane Austen super-fans.)

Answer: First Impressions

This British actor, who portrays Mr. Darcy in this film, would later go on to star in such smash successes as HBO’s Succession and Marvel’s Deadpool and Wolverine.

Answer: Matthew McFadyen

Most adaptations of Pride and Prejudice take place in 1813 or later, as that marks the date when the original publication was completed and released. The 2005 film makes the bizarre decision to take place earlier than this date, in what year?

Answer: 1797

What five actresses were tasked with bringing the Bennet daughters to life on the big screen for the 2005 film?

Answer: Keira Knightley, Rosamund Pike, Jena Malone, Talulah Riley, and Carey Mulligan

Rosamund Pike turned down the role of Rita Skeeter in this famed young adult franchise in order to take on the role of Jane Bennet.

Answer: Harry Potter. Rita Skeeter was ultimately played by Miranda Richardson.

Only two non-English actors appear in the entire film. Can you name them, and their respective nationalities?

Answer: Jena Malone (American) and Donald Sutherland (Canadian)

Speaking of Jena Malone and Donald Sutherland, the pair have shared the screen again since the release of 2005’s Pride and Prejudice, in what young adult franchise?

Answer: The Hunger Games

Pride and Prejudice (2005) serves as the theatrical debut of two Bennet sisters actresses. One of these actresses would go on to appear in projects such as Inception, Thor: The Dark World, and Westworld, while the other has starred in Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, The Great Gatsby, and Saltburn.

Answer: Talulah Riley (Mary Bennet) and Carey Mulligan (Kitty Bennet)

Pride and Prejudice (Novel) Trivia

Which two characters from the original Pride and Prejudice novel live at Rosings Park?

Answer: Lady Catherine de Bourgh and Miss Anne de Bourgh

Mr. Collins originally proposes to Elizabeth in the story, though she ultimately turns him down. Instead, he marries another character, who is Elizabeth’s friend. Who is this character?

Answer: Charlotte Lucas

Which character delivers the line “I am in no mood to give consequence to young ladies who are slighted by other men,” and when does he say this?

Answer: Mr. Darcy, during the ball where he first meets Elizabeth Bennet

Who delivers the line “Dancing. Even if one’s partner is barely tolerable,” and to whom?

Answer: Elizabeth Bennet, speaking to Darcy.

Several times throughout the narrative, Mr. Collins makes it a point to reference an exorbitantly priced chimney piece in the drawing room. How much does he claim this piece costs?

Answer: It supposedly costs more than 800 pounds.

When Mr. Bingley proposes marriage to Jane, how does she respond?

Answer: “Yes! A thousand times, yes!”

Throughout the narrative, there are two male suitors vying for an opportunity to woo Elizabeth Bennet. Who are these men?

Answer: Mr. Darcy and Mr. Collins

Mr. Darcy claims to know how many “truly self-accomplished women”?

Answer: Half a dozen

When Mr. Darcy first proposes to Elizabeth early on in the narrative, how does she respond?

Answer: She responds angrily, with a resounding denial, ending with the line “You were the last man in the world I could ever be prevailed upon to marry!”

Which character utters the iconic phrase “We are all fools in love”?

Answer: Charlotte Lucas

What is the name of Mr. Darcy’s estate? (Bonus points: What is the annual income of the estate?)

Answer: Pemberly estate, with an estimated income of ten thousand pounds per year.

By the end of the story, only two Bennet sisters remain unmarried. Who are they?

Answer: Kitty and Mary

Which character remarks, while speaking to his wife, that his daughters are “two of the silliest girls in the country.”?

Answer: Mr. Bennet, speaking of Kitty and Lydia.

Who is the first Bennet sister to get married, and to whom?

Answer: Lydia marries Mr. Wickham, after eloping with him surreptitiously.

Who pays for the wedding ceremony of Lydia Bennet and Mr. Wickham?

Answer: Mr. Darcy pays for the ceremony, alongside a number of other expenses.