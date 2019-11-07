Punkie Johnson‘s time at 30 Rock has come to an end.

Johnson shared the news to an audience at a stand-up comedy show in New York City on July 31. Her fellow Saturday Night Live cast members, Molly Kearny (who also recently announced her SNL departure), Devon Walker and Michael Longfellow, were also performing. The 39-year-old also took to social media on Thursday to confirm her departure.

“After four seasons, I will not be returning to ‘SNL’ for the 50th,” she said, adding that an audience question prompted her announcement at the show.

“It’s no bad blood, it’s no bridges burned, it’s no hard feelings,” she continued. “Bro, I love my people! I didn’t think none of this was going to be a big deal.”

She concluded the video but sharing her appreciation for her time on the longstanding NBC comedy sketch show.

“SNL was a dream I didn’t even know that I could achieve. I was a part of one of the most elite institutions in comedy, and I am so grateful for it. That’s still my people. I love them. I’m gonna be at the after parties acting a plumb fool!” Johnson said, concluding with, “My time now has come to an end, and, um, Punkie outside now, y’all!”

News of Johnson leaving SNL comes just hours after reported said Maya Rudolph will be returning to the show to play Vice President Kamala Harris through the 2024 election.

Johnson has also played Harris on the show in the past, and many on X, formerly known on Twitter, speculated who would continue the role going into the 2024 election. Fans were split— some arguing that Rudolph should assume the role, while others found Johnson a more exciting choice.

Johnson joined SNL in 2020 as a featured player for its 46th season. She was promoted to repertory status in 2022 ahead of the show’s 48th season. Throughout her tenure on SNL, she appeared in several sketches and “Weekend Update” segments, providing her impressions of stars like Queen Latifah, Ice Spice, Angel Reese, Sunny Hostin, Gayle King, Wanda Sykes, Mary J. Blige and more.

Johnson has also appeared on shows such as Space Force, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Corporate and Adam Ruins Everything.