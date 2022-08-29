Jeannie Mai is once again controlling the rage on this season of CBS’s Raid the Cage.
Alongside co-host Damon Wayans Jr., the two watch contestants jump (and run) at the chance to win amazing prizes after rounds of fun trivia and physical challenges.
“We’re wilder. We’re more off the rails. We’re out of pocket,” Mai jokingly told Blavity’s Shadow and Act about the game show’s exciting return.
The high-energy game show features two teams of two contestants participating in the trivia and challenge rounds for a chance to enter the giant cage full of prizes.
If their anxiety isn’t high enough, one teammate can add time to the team’s cage time by answering trivia questions correctly while their teammate, “the Grabber,” is in the cage trying to get their hands on every prize possible. After three rounds, the team with the highest total value of prizes wins the game and advances to the “Beat the Cage” bonus round.
Like the host antics and cage, the prizes this season are bigger and better.
From everything to Tiffany necklaces, a trip to Antigua, a Birkin, a Rolex, a brand new car and cold hard cash, the cage is out of this world.
“People really go ham in there,” Mai said.
The contestants can thank the hosts for the upgrade in prizes — Mai said she and Wayans had a hand in helping their team choose the offerings.
Wayans’ prize suggestions often include autographed sports collectibles, NBA tickets and man-cave additions, while Mai’s suggestions appease the fabulous and fashionable.
“You get the luxury, the full-dressed mannequins. From the sunnies down to the toenails, anklets, bracelets and rings!” described the former The Real host.
The extravagant trips also came with a nudge from the host, who said she told the team the trips to New York were “cute,” but Italy and Bali sounded better.
While Mai enjoys watching the contestants frantically attempting to throw a Dolce & Gabbana juicer into a $50,000 purse, her favorite thing about the show is how her toddler, Monaco, is captivated by it.
“It’s my cheat sheet. Whenever I need to get something done, I throw it on,” Mai said. The proud mom has shared adorable videos of her 3-year-old yelling the show’s tagline on her social media.
Whether talking about current events as a talk show host or coaching people through a prize-filled room, Mai’s love of connecting with people is evident.
“I’m a high-energy person who loves connecting with people and having a good time,” she said. “My entire career has always been deeply relational, and I like to see people win, whether it’s a game show or just evolving and growing in life.”