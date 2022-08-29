Jeannie Mai is once again controlling the rage on this season of CBS’s Raid the Cage.

Alongside co-host Damon Wayans Jr., the two watch contestants jump (and run) at the chance to win amazing prizes after rounds of fun trivia and physical challenges.

“We’re wilder. We’re more off the rails. We’re out of pocket,” Mai jokingly told Blavity’s Shadow and Act about the game show’s exciting return.

The high-energy game show features two teams of two contestants participating in the trivia and challenge rounds for a chance to enter the giant cage full of prizes.

If their anxiety isn’t high enough, one teammate can add time to the team’s cage time by answering trivia questions correctly while their teammate, “the Grabber,” is in the cage trying to get their hands on every prize possible. After three rounds, the team with the highest total value of prizes wins the game and advances to the “Beat the Cage” bonus round.

Like the host antics and cage, the prizes this season are bigger and better.

From everything to Tiffany necklaces, a trip to Antigua, a Birkin, a Rolex, a brand new car and cold hard cash, the cage is out of this world.

“People really go ham in there,” Mai said.