She continued, “For two seasons, this is all she’s wanted…to be in the game and to be at the top, but then in season 3, because of things that have happened in season 2 and watching how the relationship with her son is not in a good place, she has decided to focus on getting him back. There’s no more lies she can tell. She can’t spin anything else. He sees her. He knows her and she’s seeing him change at a quick rate and so the mother in her is terrified.”