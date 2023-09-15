“Unique is the younger brother of Ronnie, so I feel like this is the first time that people can see Unique [excited about something],” Joey Bada$$ told Blavity’s Shadow and Act ahead of the season’s premiere. “You see the excitement in Unique. You almost see his inner child a little bit, like, ‘Wow, Ronnie’s home. My big brother.’ And you get to see a little more vulnerability from Unique this season, which I think adds a very interesting layer.”