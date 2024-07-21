If you’ve been tuned into Netflix‘s Ransom Canyon, you know it’s got everything — messy family drama, mysteries surrounding a death, land disputes and a love triangle. And the Season 1 finale? Let’s just say things got real.

From secret affairs to sudden deaths, the show wrapped up its first season with cliffhangers that left us side-eyeing several characters.

Here’s a breakdown of who died, who was responsible for one death, and what’s next in Ransom.

What’s the plot of Ransom Canyon?

At the core of Ransom Canyon is the star-crossed love story between Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel) and Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly), as well as the love triangle involving Staten’s longtime nemesis and former brother-in-law, Davis Collins (Eoin Macken). But the plot is also heavily centered on the town of Ransom, as Staten and other ranch owners like Cap Fuller (James Brolin) try to stop their land from being taken over by Austin Power and Water — a plan Davis is pushing for. There is also the mystery surrounding the death of Staten’s son, Randall (Hubert Smielecki).

The show also revolves around other happenings in the lives of the three families — the Kirklands, the Collinses and the Fullers — including the teen coming-of-age story involving Davis’ son Reid (Drew Liner), the sheriff’s daughter Lauren (Lizzy Greene), and Lucas (Garrett Wareing), who works at Staten’s Double K Ranch. Then, a mysterious figure, Yancy (Jack Schumacher), rolls into town with a history involving one of the ranching families and an eye for Ellie (Marianly Tejada).

Who really killed Randall and are they arrested?

Throughout the season, a lot of misdirects take place and many fingers are pointed regarding who could have really caused the crash that killed Randall. The biggest misdirect of all is that Reid may have been driving the truck that resulted in the death of his cousin. Reid soon reveals he and his friend Tim (Niko Guardado) were not driving the truck when it hit Randall — only that they were tasked by Lucas’ brother Kit to dispose of the truck. Reid and Tim owed Kit a favor after he helped them get out of a sticky situation.

But is Kit the killer? He takes the fall for it and ends up getting arrested. However, the truth finally comes out when Sheriff Brigman (Phillip Winchester) gets to the bottom of it. Turns out, his estranged wife, Margaret ( Sarah Minnich ), was driving the truck. She was having an affair with Kit and appeared to be driving drunk when she hit Randall. The sheriff is torn on the decision he has to make, though he knows he has to do it — especially since his and Margaret’s daughter, Lauren, wants him to do the right thing once she overhears the truth. He’s mainly torn because Margaret is sober and living outside of Ransom now as she gets her life back on track. However, he goes to arrest her.

Who dies in ‘Ransom Canyon’ Season 1?

Cap Fuller dies at the end of Ransom Canyon Season 1. The town mourns the loss, and he is especially mourned by Ellie — who was like his surrogate daughter — and his newly discovered grandson, Yancy, as Cap dies before he and Yancy really reconcile after Cap learns Yancy was working with Davis to con him. In light of Cap’s death, Yancy decides that he does not want to sell his land to Austin Water and Power.

Do Yancy and Ellie get married?

Yancy planned to marry Ellie quickly after he popped the big question, but she learned a huge bombshell at the end of the season — Yancy’s married!

So once Yancy shows up to the altar, Ellie is gone, having learned the news from her ex-boyfriend, Kai (Justin Johnson Cortez). A woman shows up at Gracie’s, saying she is Yancy’s wife.

Do Quinn and Staten end up together and does she move back to New York?

Quinn and Staten’s star-crossed romance doesn’t seem to make it through Season 1. Having moved back to Ransom and left her life as a pianist in New York behind, she decides to return to New York for a six-month gig — but for a specific reason. With Austin Water and Power threatening legal action, she goes back to New York to be able to pay off the debt for Gracie’s. In her absence, she leaves Ellie in charge. Staten is not happy about this, but they had been having a few issues leading up to the last moments of the finale, especially regarding Quinn’s thoughts on Staten’s battle with Davis.

Davis’s plot against Staten revealed

A big wrench is thrown into things when Reid turns against his parents. He reveals that his mother, Paula Jo (Meta Golding), who is an Austin Water and Power board member and hoping to push through the deal to protect Reid’s legacy, was tampering with Staten’s wells in an effort to push him to bankruptcy. However, all is not lost.

The finale unveils a plot that Davis has hatched so that Staten can’t lead Double K Ranch. He provokes him into a physical fight. We then learn that Davis is actually working with Staten’s father, Senator Sam Kirkland (Brett Cullen) as he gets in a car with him and shows him the wounds that Staten gave him. This is so that Staten will no longer be trustee if it is proven that he’s unfit, and the Double K Ranch land will be sold to Austin Water and Power. This is the primary cliffhanger that the season ends on.

What happens between Lucas, Lauren and Reid?

Throughout the season, Lucas and Reid become friends, despite being in a love triangle with Lauren. When it is thought that Kit will be going to jail, he even has emancipation papers drawn up for Lucas so he won’t get thrown into the foster care system. Both Lucas and Lauren are planning to leave Ransom behind, but this becomes complicated when Lauren has an injury during a cheer audition and doesn’t know if she will be able to cheer in college — her ticket out of town. Lauren ultimately wants to cut things off, but Lucas (after getting help from Reid) convinces her they are in it for the long haul.

Ransom Canyon Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.