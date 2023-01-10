Now, outside of the show, you’ve been able to transition from reality TV into acting. What would you say are some of the challenges that you faced along the way? And do you feel as if you’re respected now in the acting world?

JB: One of the most challenging things is getting the respect in the acting world. I didn’t ever care about what people thought. I just chose to do the work. So I just got into classes. I stay in acting classes. I stay with the coach and I have someone to coach me throughout so that I can know that I put my best foot forward. I really tried to channel this character. But getting respect as an actor was probably the most challenging thing for me.

I told myself, ‘OK, you want to be an actress. You can’t just go out there. You need to really learn how to hone in.’ So that was challenging in itself. And do I feel like I get the respect now? I think I do.

Another challenging thing was once I decided a few years ago that I didn’t want to do reality TV anymore and I didn’t want to be an influencer, I stopped accepting the influencer money. And that was a major challenge. Living in LA and choosing to say no to something that, to me — it’s expensive out here, and I needed money. But, I knew that I had to go away and do the work. That was a hard decision. I didn’t know how I was going to pay bills or do anything. But I just trusted the process and that everything would happen in its divine order.