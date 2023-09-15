“Fashion is just so amazing to me; it’s allowed me to just kind of be like this free person, and I love that about it,” she said. “I think that it’s also work, and it’s also something that you continuously have to evolve with. And as far as Pressed is concerned, it’s not as much for us about fast fashion as it is Pressed the brand. You know, just me putting out signature designs and different collections and stuff from Pressed that I’m designing or working with other young Black women to design together. I think finding that space, because honestly, the whole fast fashion space is crazy right now, especially when you’re dealing with the Amazons and the Sheins and all of the $3 dresses you can buy. I’m just being honest. You have to understand and know when to shift and redirect, and that’s kind of where we’re at with it. I’ve been online for 14 years and had a physical store for nine. I feel as though withstanding all those years, all we got to do is continue to stay focused and move forward and come up with the outfits and everything that people want and will continue to grow.”