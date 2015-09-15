Raven Goodwin has been announced as a part of the cast of FX’s upcoming Ryan Murphy series Grotesquerie, joining Niecy Nash-Betts and Courtney B. Vance in the series.

The series, also starring Lesley Manville, Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Travis Kelce, also now has a premiere date of Sept. 25. FX has dropped the key art for the series as well.

Here’s the official description:

In FX’s Grotesquerie, a series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. Detective Lois Tryon feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan, a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.

FX’s Grotesquerie characters

Here’s who everyone will be playing in the series:

Niecy Nash-Betts Detective Lois Tryon Courtney B. Vance Marshall Tryon Lesley Manville Nurse Redd Micaela Diamond Sister Megan Nicholas Alexander Chavez Father Charlie Raven Goodwin Merritt Tryon Travis Kelce Travis Kelce

Written and created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, the series is directed by Max Winkler, Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall and Elegance Bratton. It is executive produced by Murphy, Woodall, Baitz, Baken, Winkler, Nash-Betts, Vance, Peter Liguori, Nissa Diederich, Eric Kovtun and Scott Robertson. 20th Television is the studio.

The series will stream next day on Hulu after its linear airing on FX.