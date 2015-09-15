Raven-Symoné has boarded the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place as a director during the inaugural season.

She, along with fellow former child actor Danielle Fishel, have been announced by Disney Branded Television to direct in Season 1 of the Disney+/Disney Channel series.

The premiere date for the series has also been announced.

When will Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiere?

The series premieres on Disney Channel on Oct. 29 at 8 p.m.

The first eight episodes will then be available on both Disney+ and Disney Channel the next day, Oct. 30.

What is Wizards Beyond Waverly Place about?

Here’s the official synopsis for the show:

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.

Who stars in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?

The series stars David Henrie (as Justin Russo), Janice LeAnn Brown (as Billie), Alkaio Thiele (as Roman Russo), Max Matenko (as Milo Russo), Taylor Cora (as Winter) and Mimi Gianopulos (as Giada Russo).

Selena Gomez (as Alex Russo) will guest star in the first episode.

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas are the writers and executive produces as well. Other executive producers are Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin, Gomez and Henrie. Andy Fickman directed and executive produced the pilot. He’ll also direct multiple episodes.