Disney Channel and Disney+ have issued the first look at their new series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

A spinoff of Wizards of Waverly Place, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place sees David Henrie reprise his role as Justin Russo, alongside Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, Alkaio Thiele as Roman Russo, Max Matenko as Milo Russo, Taylor Cora as Winter and Mimi Gianopulos as Giada Russo.

Here’s the official description:

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities – and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will also see Selena Gomez will guest star in the first episode as Justin’ sister, Alex Russo. Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers, along with executive producers Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin, Gomez and Henrie.

Check out the first look at Wizards Beyond Waverly Place below: