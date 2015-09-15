The That’s So Raven spinoff Raven’s Home will end after six seasons and is getting a spinoff pilot under Raven-Symoné’s new overall deal with Disney Branded Television.

Under the new overall deal, we can confirm that Raven will “produce, direct, and develop projects across linear and streaming, with a focus on multi-cam comedies.” The deal also includes “continued opportunities for both acting and hosting” for the multihyphenate.

The first project under the deal will be a pilot for a potential Raven’s Home spinoff, Alice in the Palace, executive-produced and directed by Raven. The series centers on Mykal-Michelle Harris’ character which was introduced in a soft reboot of sorts for Raven’s Home which took place in Season 5.

The logline is as follows: The new series picks up when Alice (Harris), Raven’s young cousin, returns to England and reunites with Duchess Clementine (also portrayed by Harris), a young royal who looks exactly like her. In the process, Clementine gets a taste of the fun side of “normal” life, while Alice gets a taste of the finer side of “regal” life.

“Raven is a true trailblazer who constantly pushes creative boundaries in acting, producing, and directing,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “For six incredible seasons, ‘Raven’s Home’ has been a cornerstone series for Disney Channel, bringing joy, laughter, and tackling real-life issues in a relatable and meaningful way for kids and families. We are delighted to continue our close relationship with Raven for many years to come, starting with new spin-off “Alice in the Palace.”

Raven-Symoné said in a statement, “Disney Channel has been the canvas for my creative expressions since I was 15 years old. After years of telling stories filled with heart, laughter, and togetherness, I’m excited to embark on the next chapter of this creative journey alongside my Disney family.”

Alice in the Palace could be the fourth series in the That’s So Raven universe, following the original series, Cory in the House and Raven’ Home.