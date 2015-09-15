The Hulu legal drama Reasonable Doubt has been renewed for Season 3.

The Onyx Collective and 20th Television series, executive produced by Raamla Mohamed, Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore, wrapped its Season 2 run last month.

The series centers on “Los Angeles-based high-powered criminal defense attorney Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) as she deals with past traumas, a struggling marriage, motherhood and a murder case, all while trying to keep her life together.”

Reasonable Doubt also stars McKinley Freeman as Lewis Stewart, Tim Jo as Daniel, Angela Grovey as Krystal, Thaddeus J. Mixson as Spenser and Aderinsola Olabode as Naima. Morris Chestnut joined Season 2 as Corey Cash.

What was ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season 2 about?

This was the Season 2 official description:

After trying to heal from her wounds from last season’s arduous trial and deadly affair, Jax Stewart is attempting to get her life back on track. That is until one of her closest friends reveals that she has killed her husband. Her friend is claiming self-defense, but an uncompromising prosecutor thinks otherwise. Needing all the help she can get, Jax brings in an ambitious defense attorney to lead the case, but things get tense very quickly. Can Jax defend her friend, save her marriage and protect her energy while being catapulted into the biggest case of her career? Or will she lose it all?

Mohamed created the series. Other executive producers alongside Mohamed, Washington and Wilmore are Pilar Savone for Simpson Street and Anton Cropper.