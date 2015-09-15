Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Tyler Perry‘s World War II-set film, The Six Triple Eight, which sees Kerry Washington lead a sprawling ensemble cast in the historical, real-life-based project.

The film is written and directed by Perry and based on the article “Fighting A Two-Front War,” by Kevin M. Hymel in WWII History Magazine from Sovereign Media.

Who stars in The Six Triple Eight?

The film stars Kerry Washington as Major Charity Adams, the commanding officer of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

The ensemble cast includes Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Moriah Brown, Jeanté Godlock, Jay Reeves, Jeffery Johnson, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Donna Biscoe, Gregg Sulkin, Scott Daniel Johnson, Susan Sarandon, with Dean Norris, Sam Waterston and Oprah Winfrey.

What is The Six Triple Eight about?

Here’s the official description:

THE SIX TRIPLE EIGHT is inspired by the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas in WWII. Despite facing racism and sexism – and grueling working conditions – they were committed to serving their country with honor and distinction. Given an extraordinary mission and united in their determination, these unsung heroes delivered hope and shattered barriers.

Producers for the film are Perry, Nicole Avant, Angi Bones, Tony L. Strickland, Keri Selig and Carlota Espinosa. Executive producers are Peter Guber and Washington.

The film also an original song, “The Journey,” written by Diane Warren and performed by H.E.R., with choreography by Debbie Allen.

Details about the real women of The Six Triple Eight

In February 1945, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion was deployed overseas, first to England and later to France. This marked the first and only instance of a Women’s Army Corps unit of color being stationed in Europe during World War II. The battalion predominantly consisted of Black women, but also included women of Caribbean and Mexican descent. A total of 855 women were assigned the formidable task of clearing a backlog of 17 million pieces of mail. This delay had left soldiers on the front lines, as well as their families back home, disconnected from one another.

Under the leadership of Major Charity Adams, the women worked around the clock in three shifts of eight hours each. They were responsible for sorting and redirecting letters and packages, many of which had incomplete or incorrect addresses, all while operating in buildings that were inadequately lit and heated. Although given six months to complete the task, they successfully accomplished their mission in under 90 days. The women were provided segregated facilities that were inferior to those available to white and Black male soldiers. Demonstrating resourcefulness, they established their own food hall, hair salon, and refreshment bar.

The battalion coined the motto “No Mail, Low Morale,” as their efforts were vital in restoring communication and boosting the spirits of soldiers far from home. In 2022, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously voted to award the women of the 6888th the Congressional Gold Medal.

On April 27, 2023, Fort Lee, originally named after a Confederate leader, was renamed Fort Gregg-Adams in honor of two Black U.S. Army pioneers: Lieutenant General Arthur Gregg and Lieutenant Colonel Charity Adams. This re-designation made Adams the only Black woman in U.S. history to have a military installation named in her honor. Fort Gregg-Adams is situated in Prince George County, Virginia. On November 30, 2018, a monument dedicated to the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion was unveiled at the Buffalo Soldier Monument Park at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

As of 2024, only two members of the 6888th battalion remain: Fannie McClendon and Anna Mae Robertson.

When does The Six Triple Eight premiere?

The Six Triple Eight will be in select theaters on Dec. 6, followed by a Netflix release on Dec. 20.

Watch the trailer and check out film images below:

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix