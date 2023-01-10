In a chat with Page Six, the former supermodel says a shakeup was necessary. “I feel like the show has been just OK for the past couple of years. No shade, but it just has. And it has not thrived the way Atlanta has always thrived,” she said. “We were No. 1 for so long. And to watch it not be No. 1 was really hard, even sitting on the sidelines. It really, really was. So, I think some new blood was needed, and from what I can tell, these ladies seem like they really have it going on, and I’m so excited to meet them.”

Her exit was always viewed as a hiatus. She later revealed it was to protect her marriage to Mike Hill. They’ve since divorced. “I’ve always been open to the idea of popping in and out as a friend. I did it last season. My fans loved it, I loved it,” she said. “Bravo was able to work around my schedule just letting me get in where I fit in. And they made it known to me that they were interested in me being a full-time friend, being a friend in a more official capacity this time.”

Production on Season 16 recently kicked off. The show is slated to begin airing again in early 2025.