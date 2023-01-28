Bailey looks back with mostly fond memories of their time together.

“We went through so much together,” she said. “As a married couple navigating a new marriage, me moving from NYC to Atlanta with my then -8-year-old daughter to start a new life, joining…The Real Housewives of Atlanta, opening businesses together, financial woes, real life struggles business and personal, and ultimately going [through]divorce…It was so interesting… to sit down with Peter after so many years and so many different feeling and emotions, good and bad,” she said in an Instagram post.

It marked the first time they have a sit-down conversation since Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“I always prayed, wished him well, and rooted for him from afar. So, when he called me to ask me to do his podcast, everything inside of me knew that I had to do it. she continued It was time to come together in peace, love, light respect, and have real ‘grown folk’ conversation in the spirit of closure, moving on, peace and most importantly, healing,” she added.