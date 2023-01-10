As The Real Housewives of Atlanta deals with another cast shakeup, don’t expect Kandi Burruss to make a comeback.

She announced her exit after 14 successful seasons as a full-time cast member ahead of production for Season 16 beginning. Burruss’ decision was based on the production’s delay.

Kandi Burruss has ‘no intentions’ of going back right now

“I wouldn’t have even to have been able to do this tour if I was still filming because obviously, they’re filming right now, and last season they were always complaining because I was always gone doing something else. And so there are a lot of things that I wanted to do that I am trying to make happen right now. So I figured it was the best time to go and do my own thing,” she told the co-hosts of The Morning Hustle. When asked if her exit was a pause, she said not so much. “I don’t really have intentions on going back. So, I don’t want to leave people hanging like, ‘I’m gonna be back next year,’ because right now, I’m focused on what I’m doing.”

And she’s doing a lot. In addition to producing Broadway shows, including the revival of The Wiz, Burruss’ acting career is in full swing. She has a recurring role in the Showtime drama, The Chi. She also recently announced that she has a recurring role in Season 2 of Reasonable Doubt on Hulu, and returns for ALLBLK’s A la carte.

As noted in her interview, she’s on tour with her group, Xscape and SWV. Burruss also manages several business in food and beverage, clothing, cosmetics, and adult toys; while expanding her entertainment empire.