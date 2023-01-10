You mentioned wanting to share your motherhood journey. It’s not something often culturally spoken about, which leads me to my next question because your biggest storyline was obviously your issues with Wendy. And it sparked a lot of conversation about the Nigerian community, religion and spirituality. Has there been any reaction from the Nigerian community directly to you about how the issue with Wendy played out on the show?

NI: Well, first and foremost, that was not my storyline. A lot of my real life and what I filmed and what the energy and the things [that] were going on in my life that I was brought on to show and invite the world to see kind of took a backseat because of that issue, but that by no means was my storyline. I am just really in a positive space, and I’m not really dwelling on the things that happened. I’ve moved forward. I’ve spoken to the people I need to speak to, and I’m just not entertaining the negativity of it all.

But I will say that it’s a tragic and unfortunate situation that this was something that played on TV. That was not my intention. It wasn’t anyone’s intention. It was just the reality of reality TV and the fact that these things did happen, and that these calls were made, and we were in production. So, I was being transparent about my life and what was happening in my life, and that was something that occurred. And unfortunately, and understandably, it was not ideal.