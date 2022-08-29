Rumors started swirling about Dixon’s departure when The Jasmine Brand published an article on March 25 the same day Candiace Dillard Bassett shared she was taking a break from the show following a six-season run. On April 15, Dixon confirmed she won’t be returning for a ninth season.

“Yes, I will not be returning for season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac,” she said during the latest episode of her and Gizelle Bryant’s Reasonably Shady podcast, People reported. “It’s reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugar-coat the situation and say, ‘Ooh I am walking away and this is a break’ or anything like this. This is a network decision.”