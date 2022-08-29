Robyn Dixon confirmed that she is not returning to the The Real Housewives of Potomac, and the original cast member says she “was fired.”
Rumors started swirling about Dixon’s departure when The Jasmine Brand published an article on March 25 the same day Candiace Dillard Bassett shared she was taking a break from the show following a six-season run. On April 15, Dixon confirmed she won’t be returning for a ninth season.
“Yes, I will not be returning for season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac,” she said during the latest episode of her and Gizelle Bryant’s Reasonably Shady podcast, People reported. “It’s reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugar-coat the situation and say, ‘Ooh I am walking away and this is a break’ or anything like this. This is a network decision.”
She added that she decided to hold off confirming the news until after the season 8 reunion, which aired on April 14, out of respect for Bravo TV and the show’s production crew, Truly Original.
“I felt like the appropriate time would be once season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac was finished airing, which it is,” she said. “The last reunion episode just went off last night. And I wanted to respect the network and respect the show and wait until the season ended, which I think makes sense.”
Despite being fired, Dixon expressed gratitude for eight years on RHOP, which afforded her new business opportunities.
“I’m okay with it because nothing lasts forever. I’ve had a very long run on the show, and I just really appreciate that time and the opportunity that I had on the show,” she told Bryant during the podcast.
She also thanked the fans for their love and support.
“Thank you to the fans who have watched us from day 1,” she said. “I do want to especially thank all of the fans and viewers who have supported me, showed loved to me. Whether you directly sent me love or you prayed for me or you have positive thoughts around me, I appreciate you. And I hope I inspired you the viewers, the fans, to live your life authentically. To not feel pressure to change for anyone, or impress people, and just to be yourself.”
Since the show’s inception, Dixon has let viewers inside her life. Day one fans of RHOP have seen the evolution of her and her family rebuilding financial security through entrepreneurship, being a boy mom and watching her sons grow up, as well as the rekindling of her romance with her high school sweetheart, former NBA player Juan Dixon.
Official news of Dixon’s comes as it is also rumored that new housewife Nneka Ihim also may have been axed from the show.