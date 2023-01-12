Rhythm + Flow is back for a second season and with brand new judges.

DJ Khaled, Ludacris and Latto are now in the judges’ seats for the second season of Netflix’s rap competition series, currently in production and set for release later this year. They will also be joined by guest judges including Eminem, who will judge the competition battles from a surprise location, according to Netflix. Other notables in the industry will also serve as guest judges, and more surprise twists are set up for the contestants. Full details will be revealed at a later date.

The series is billed as the competition to find “the next generation’s rap star.” According to Netflix, “This competition will feature contestants from all over the country who are hungry and ready to prove themselves to see if they have what it takes to take home the grand prize of $250,000 and the title of hip hop’s newest star.”

Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s VP of nonfiction series, said in a statement, “We are taking things up a notch with a new cast of global hitmakers in our judges and a new pool of undiscovered artists. Hip-hop continues to evolve so it’ll be thrilling to see Ludacris, Latto and DJ Khaled mentoring contestants during their journeys, along with legendary guest judges like Eminem providing their own brand of insight and advice. We saw this type of life-changing mentorship play out with past contestants whose musical geniuses reached massive audiences across our global platform.”

Rhythm + Flow‘s executive producers Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon also said, “We are so excited to partner with Netflix for the second season of Rhythm + Flow. This season features a powerhouse panel of judges, each with a distinct and influential role in hip-hop culture. In this significant moment for the genre, the focus extends beyond the music alone. We’re seeking unconventional voice and authentic stories that peel back layers and invite fans to immerse themselves in the contestants’ world as we spotlight the continually evolving spirit of hip-hop.”

The track record for Rhythm + Flow includes Season 1 winner D Smoke, who is now Grammy and NAACP-nominated. The series has also been adapted into franchise series around the world.