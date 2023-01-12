The Blackening‘s Jermaine Fowler stars alongside Zac Efron and John Cena in the upcoming R-rated comedy Ricky Stanicky. Prime Video dropped the trailer on Friday.

Directed by Peter Farrelly, who created comedy classics such as There’s Something about Mary and Dumb and Dumber, Ricky Stanicky stars Fowler, Efron and Andrew Santino as childhood friends who create a new best friend for themselves, a fictional character named Ricky Stanicky. The three then hire celebrity impersonator “Rock Hard” Rod (Cena) to portray their imaginary friend. The film is described as one about “a childhood prank gone wrong and decades-long lie gone too far.”

Here’s more about the film:

When three childhood best friends pull a prank gone wrong, they invent the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble! Twenty years after creating this ‘friend,’ Dean, JT, and Wes (Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler) still use the nonexistent Ricky as a handy alibi for their immature behavior. When their spouses and partners get suspicious and demand to finally meet the fabled Mr. Stanicky, the guilty trio decide to hire washed-up actor and raunchy celebrity impersonator “Rock Hard” Rod (John Cena) to bring him to life. But when Rod takes his role of a lifetime too far, they begin to wish they’d never invented Ricky in the first place.

The film also stars William H. Macy, Lex Scott Davis, Jeff Ross and Anja Savcic.

Check out the official trailer below. Ricky Stanicky comes to Prime Video March 7.

Embed Code: