The first trailer has been released for Rob Peace, directed and written by Chiwetel Ejiofor, with Jay Will, Mary J. Blige, Camila Cabello and more starring.

Ejiofor also has a role in the true story-based film, which is takes its basis from Jeff Hobbs’ New York Times bestselling novel, The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace. Rob Peace stars Jay Will as the title character, who puts everything on the line to save his father. Mary J. Blige also stars as Rob’s mother. Rounding out the cast are Gbenga Akinnagbe, Michael Kelly and Mare Winningham.

According to the logline:

ROB PEACE follows the true story of a brilliant young man (Will) torn between his father’s shadowed past and his own promising future. Raised by his devoted mother (Blige), Rob risks everything he has worked for to free his imprisoned father (Ejiofor).

Blige also executive produces with Jamin O’Brien, Morgan Earnest, Luke Rodgers, Jeff Skoll, Robert Kessel, Bruce Evans, Faye Stapleton, Ali Jazayeri and David Gendron. Antoine Fuqua also produces with Rebecca Hobbs, Jeffrey Soros, Simon Horsman, Andrea Calderwood, Kat Samick, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet.

Watch the trailer below. Rob Peace comes to theaters via Paramount’s Republic Pictures on Aug. 16.