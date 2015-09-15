Let’s get up in this Global All Stars gig! The long-awaited, first-ever RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars season has revealed its cast and we also now know when the series will premiere.

It begins streaming on Paramount+ on Aug. 16 with the first two episodes. Twelve icons from different countries are representing their Drag Race series to compete for the title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World,” a grand prize of $200,000, and a spot in Drag Race Hall of Fame’s International Pavillion.

RuPaul hosts the series and leads the judging panel with resident judges Michelle Visage and Jamal Sims. Rotating guest judges from the international Drag Race franchise will join them.

Who’s the cast of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’?

The competing queens are: Alyssa Edwards (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5 and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 2), Athena Likis (Drag Race Belgique), Eva Le Queen (Drag Race Philippines Season 1), Gala Varo (Drag Race Mexico Season 1), Kitty Scott-Claus (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3), Kween Kong (RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2), Miranda Lebrão (RuPaul’s Drag Race Brazil Season 1), Nehellenia (Drag Race Italia Season 2), Pythia (Canada’s Drag Race Season 2), Soa de Muse (Drag Race France Season 1), Tessa Testicle (Drag Race Germany Season 1), Vanity Vain (Drag Race Sverige Season 1).

“The world is not ready for RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars,” said RuPaul in a statement. “Twelve queens representing their home countries raises the stakes to a whole new level. Plus, the international mix of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent will, pardon my French, blow your f***ing minds.”

MTV, home of the OG Drag Race series, and World of Wonder, have also partnered with All Out, “an international organization that fights for LGBTQ+ rights around the world – making a $100,000 donation to start the new fund.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE GLOBAL ALL STARS on the ‘Drag Saves the World’ fund,” said Matt Beard, Executive Director of All Out. “This partnership is not only a celebration of drag culture; it’s also a powerful statement of love, solidarity and support for LGBTQ+ people around the world who are facing violence and bigotry. The funds raised will directly transform and protect lives, supporting safe houses, evacuation, emergency support and more to those bravely defending human rights in the most challenging environments. Together, we can ensure that everyone, regardless of who they are or who they love, can live with dignity, safety, and pride.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steve Kelly, Andrés Barragán, and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Daniel Blau Rogge serves as Executive Producer for MTV Entertainment Studios and Julie Ha serves as Supervising Producer, with Margaret Goodman as Executive in Charge.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’ Meet The Queens

Learn more about the 11 queens competing below via their official bios and the Meet The Queens video:

Alyssa Edwards (United States)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5; RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS Season 2

Alyssa Edwards is a legendary drag queen from Texas with 23 years of experience. Alyssa is famous for her candid chat, tongue-pops, quirky personality and a bold, grand and over-the-top drag aesthetic embodying the Texas spirit. Owner of Beyond Belief Dance Company showcased in the series Dancing Queen, Alyssa’s aim is on the title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World.”

Athena Likis (Belgium)

Drag Race Belgique Season 1

Athena Llikis is a Belgian drag queen and finalist from Drag Race Belgique Season 1. Performing for five years, her aesthetic is conceptual and edgy, drawing inspiration from fashion, sci-fi and mythology. Athena is vocal about sharing her story of overcoming a strict Christian upbringing and is ready to compete on the global stage, showcasing her improved skills and confidence.

Eva Le Queen (Philippines)

Drag Race Philippines Season 1

Eva Le Queen hails from Manila, Philippines. Having recently finished in the top three of her season, Eva is known for her elegance and poise, blending Filipino culture with her unique drag style. She is excited to represent her country and hopes to continue inspiring others through her drag.

Gala Varo (Mexico)

Drag Race Mexico Season 1

Gala Varo from Morelia, Mexico, has over 15 years of performing experience, most recently finishing in the top four during her season. Originally a model, acrobat and dancer, Gala later became a full-time drag performer. Inspired by artists like Salvador Dali, she is ready to represent Latin America on the global stage.

Kitty Scott-Claus (United Kingdom)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3

Kitty Scott-Claus, a fun-loving queen from London known for her humor and camp style, was the runner-up on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3. Kitty’s background in musical theater and pantomime adds to her entertaining performances, and she is excited to compete on a global stage, bringing her vibrant personality and improved fashion sense.

Kween Kong (Australia)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2

Kween Kong from Adelaide, Australia, is known for her powerhouse performances and Tongan-Samoan heritage. A finalist during her season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Kween is also a professional dancer and choreographer. Leader of the Haus of Kong, she is passionate about activism and aims to use that passion to win the crown.

Miranda Lebrão (Brazil)

Drag Race Brazil Season 1

Miranda Lebrão is an actress and visual artist from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, finishing in the top 4 during her season. With a background in acting and naval engineering, Miranda brings drama and transformism to her drag and is eager to showcase her talents to a global audience.

Nehellenia (Italy)

Drag Race Italia Season 2

Nehellenia from Rome, Italy, was the runner-up and Miss Congeniality on her season of Drag Race Italia. With 11 years of drag experience, Nehellenia is known for her emotional yet strong personality. Having grown significantly since last seen, she is ready to compete on the global stage, bringing her mature and refined drag to the competition.

Pythia (Canada)

Canada’s Drag Race Season 2

Pythia is a queen who blends historical and mythical elements into her drag, creating a unique and captivating style. Known for her creativity and attention to detail, she brings a fresh perspective to the competition. Pythia aims to impress the global audience with her innovative approach to drag.

Soa de Muse (France)

Drag Race France Season 1

Soa de Muse, from Paris, France, finished in the top 3 on Drag Race France. Moving to Martinique at 15, Soa discovered a love for theater and returned to France at 20 to pursue performance. After finding drag through RuPaul’s Drag Race, Soa became a well-rounded artist in singing, dancing, comedy and cabaret. They have performed across France, including at iconic Parisian venues and co-founded the cabaret La Bouche. Soa’s drag is inspired by their Afro-Martinican culture, aiming to highlight the West Indian community. Identifying as non-binary, Soa seeks to represent universal diversity.

Tessa Testicle (Switzerland)

Drag Race Germany Season 1

Tessa Testicle, from Basel, Switzerland, is known for her stunt queen performances and legendary lip-syncs. Tessa’s drag name originated from a testicular torsion incident during her first performance in 2016. Bullied in school, she found acceptance in drag after discovering RuPaul’s Drag Race. A fashion design student, she created all her looks for Drag Race Germany and blends glamor with gender identity exploration, constantly surprising her audience.

Vanity Vain (Sweden)

Drag Race Sweden Season 1

Vanity Vain, from Linköping, Sweden, finished third on Drag Race Sweden. Based in Stockholm, Vanity has been doing drag for eight years and describes her aesthetic as “very rock and roll, 80s, sex on legs.” Drag saved her mental health, giving her confidence and Drag Race Sweden enabled her to pursue drag full time. Vanity loves performing and singing but dreads comedy challenges. Known for her excellent makeup skills, she is ready for the competition with sharpened claws and polished shoes.