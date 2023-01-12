Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan are working together once again on a project so mysterious that studio execs had to visit the WME offices just to get a glimpse at the script.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two frequent collaborators are back at it on a new, secretive film, marking the first spec script from Coogler via his production company, Proximity Media. Coogler will also direct with Jordan starring.

It’s a film that we won’t know anything about until Coogler and his team are ready to tell us. The Hollywood Reporter wrote that prospective buyers from major studios had to have meetings about the project at the Beverly Hills offices of talent agency WME. The agency represents both Jordan and Coogler, so this connection could be why it was seen as neutral and protected ground for these meetings to take place. After the prospective meetings, Coogler and his team will meet with prospective buyers to fully explain his vision for the film and studios will be asked for a production commitment afterward.

The only description to go on is that the film is a “genre” film. The outlet also reports that two sources have said there is a “a period element” involved, but Coogler and his team had no official comment on the sources’ claims.

While Coogler and Jordan have worked together in the past, such as on the Black Panther franchise, this film would be the second time Jordan would star as the lead character in a Coogler project. The first film starring Jordan directed by Coogler is Coogler’s breakout film Fruitvale Station. For all intents and purposes, Fruitvale Station also serves as Jordan’s breakout film role; previously, Jordan had cut his teeth in television such as The Wire, All My Children, and Friday Night Lights and had only starred in one film, 2012 found footage film Chronicle.

The secretive film is based on Coogler’s original idea and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Coogler will produce alongside his wife and producing partner Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian.