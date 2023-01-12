Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s untitled genre film is taking shape with some new casting announcements.

Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter report that Jack O’Connell and Unprisoned star Delroy Lindo are set for the project. Lindo’s casting has been confirmed while O’Connell is said to be circling the project and is in talks.

O’Connell is rumored to be playing the villain. Meanwhile, Lindo’s role is completely under wraps.

Not much has been said about the film thus far, with the project being protected from leaks at all costs. But The Hollywood Reporter states according to sources that the film “is set in the Jim Crow-era South, and possibly involves both vampires and Southern supernatural traditions.” It’s also rumored that Jordan might play two characters who are twin brothers.

Even cooler is that the film is also described as having a musical bent to it. A source states that Lindo’s role has “a musical element to it.” Does that mean Lindo will be singing or playing an instrument? We don’t know.

Coogler is not only serving as screenwriter but also director and producer through his banner, Proximity Media. Coogler is joined by fellow Proximity Media producers Zinzi Coogler (also Coogler’s wife) and Sev Ohanian.

The film is produced through Warner Bros, who won the rights to the film after an intense bidding war.