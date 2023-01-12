Jeremy Pope, Anthony Ramos, Evan Peters and Ashton Kutcher are set to are headline Ryan Murphy‘s new FX series, The Beauty.

The series is based on the Image Comics title created by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley.

There’s no official word on what the series is about because Murphy and the team are keeping things secretive. But what Variety can report is that the series will start production this fall and will be comprised of 11 episodes.

It is a comic book adaptation

Fans of the comic book probably already know more than the average fan; Variety has the comic book’s description from Image Comics. The description reads: “Modern society is obsessed with outward beauty. What if there was a way to guarantee you could become more and more beautiful every day? What if it was a sexually transmitted disease? In the world of The Beauty, phyiscal perfection is attainable. The vast majority of the population has taken advantage of it, but Detectives Foster and Vaughn will soon discover it comes at a terrible price.”

The world is introduced to a brand-new STD

You can read the first issue of the comic book for free at Image Comics, and the first page alone gives much more insight into what kind of story the series is about. As the first page states, the world has been introduced to a brand-new STD, however, this disease “was online any other that had come before. This was a disease that people actually wanted. ‘Victims’ of this epidemic were physically changed by the virus. Fat melted away, thinning hair returned, skin blemishes faded, and their facial features slimmed. It became known as The Beauty.”

However, The Beauty also gives its victims a perpetual fever, and that symptom will create dire consequences for the vast population of people who willingly contracted the virus in search of easily-accessible pretty privilege.

The series is co-created and executive produced by Matthew Hodgson, with Peters, Murphy, Ramos, Pope, and Kutcher also serving as executive producers.

Other executive producers include Alexis Martin Woodall, Scott Robertson, Eric Kovtun, Nissa Diederich and Eric Gitter. 20th Television produces.