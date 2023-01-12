Sam Star has made it from Leeds, Alabama, all the way to the bright lights of the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 finale!

Star told Blavity’s Shadow and Act how “incredible” it feels to be part of the top four, adding, “Not only to be able to have the opportunity is incredible, but to be able to represent Alabama, where I didn’t necessarily think I would ever have the opportunity.”

“I’ve been doing drag for like five or six years now and of that whole time I was told, ‘You know Sam, you’re so talented, but you really need to get out of here because I don’t think anyone’s going to give you an opportunity coming from such a small place with not much queer support,'” she continued. “That really started to get in my head at a certain point, but I believed in myself and I said, ‘You know, if I was to get this opportunity I would want to represent my people and where I come from.’ So thank God that I didn’t move away and I was able to represent the beautiful people of Alabama.”

What does authenticity mean to Sam Star?

Star said that being able to represent her small town authentically means a lot to her, especially since she stuck to her guns about making it without having to relocate.

“You know, I always wanted something bigger for myself and I wanted to be a part of something bigger. I didn’t necessarily know how I would uh do that. But when I found drag and I found Drag Race, I felt like I had finally found something that I was meant to do,” she said. “I grew up doing theater for the longest time and I still love that and it’s my first love. But when I found drag, it was like the world of theater, and costuming, and choreography, and all the things that I loved were combined into one. And I realized that if I was going to do something, I wanted it to be this. I promised myself that I would do my best to grow, even coming from a place like this. I would grow and try to become the best so that I could get that opportunity and I’m proud of myself, so proud.”

What did she learn from Trinity the Tuck?

Star represents a long legacy of Alabama drag excellence as the drag daughter of Drag Race icon Trinity the Tuck, who also hails from the greater Birmingham area. Star said she learned how to channel her confidence thanks to Trinity, who she called “one of the fiercest drag queens around.”

“I mean, anybody can argue with their mama about that because she truly is,” Star said. “I think to this day she still has the most wins in Drag Race herstory. So for her, such a talented queen, to see something in me and attach her name to me was amazing and I realized, ‘You know if she see something in me, I should really you know go for it and be 100 percent confident in what I’m giving,’ because she definitely did not have to adopt me, frankly. I don’t think she would have if she didn’t see something in me so it’s been amazing and the fact that I was able to go on the show, make it to the end and be proud of what I did, make her proud—I mean, I couldn’t ask for more.”

What’s her family connection to Charles Barkley?

Star also revealed she’s the goddaughter of NBA legend (and fellow Leeds native) Charles Barkley. To Star, he’s just family.

“I mean, everyone is always surprised to hear that. But to me, he’s just Uncle Charles, so it’s no big deal,” she said. “But it’s been nice. I think, in a way, I never even realized it, but looking back now, I think he was always someone who inspired me to go for something bigger because, you know, he comes from Leeds, too. And the fact that he was able to find so much success in his life really showed me that the sky’s the limit, even though it wasn’t basketball. I mean, I’m only, like, 5’7″ so if I was taller, y’all better watch out. I might have been an NBA star, but since I’m short, honey, I had to become a drag superstar.”

What was the most special moment for Sam Star on ‘Drag Race’?

The family connection between Star and Drag Race got even stronger once Star was able to give her mother the full drag experience during the makeover challenge.

“I definitely sound like a broken record saying that, but I would say that until I die,” she said. “It was just the most incredible experience to be able to [thank] her for all of the countless nights of support and years of pouring love into me, to be able to do that for her on national television was incredible and to be able to show her off to the world is everything because I’m so proud of her. I’m so proud that she’s my mom and that she stood behind me from the beginning when I don’t think a lot of queer kids are lucky in that way. She’s always been my biggest cheerleader so that was incredible.”

What’s next for Sam Star?

The next steps in Star’s career include acting, music and more.

“Well, the world is my oyster, so y’all better watch out. I want to do film, I want to do Broadway, I want to release more music. I want to do more TV. I want to do everything,” she said. “I hope that Sam Star can become someone who inspires people to dream big, no matter where you come from—you can do it.”

“You know drag was such escapism for me growing up and I’m hoping that people can see me and escape from the turmoil of the world we live in today and find the happiness of joy and the happiness of dreaming,” she continued. “Because even in this crazy world, it’s never not appropriate to dream and people [should] continue to do that.”

Season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is available for streaming on MTV.com and soon on Paramount+.