Samuel L. Jackson and Pierce Brosnan ride onto the big screen together in their new western, The Unholy Trinity.

Directed by Richard Gray, The Unholy Trinity is a story of seeking vengeance and uncovering secrets in a town torn apart by the battle between lies and virtue.

The film follows Henry Broadway (Brandon Lessard), a young man on his journey back to his childhood home of Trinity, Montana, to avenge what he believes was his father’s unjust murder.

Along the way, he realizes his quest to avenge his father’s death will have him fighting to save his own.

The tale of Trinity

Brosnan portrays Sheriff Gabriel Dove, who tries to keep order in the gritty settlement but knows that means he has to keep a few things under wraps for the good of his town.

“He’s a man that comes from a fractured, broken landscape of humanity, from persecution. So he’s used to it. He’s hardened by the cruelty of life,” he told Blavity’s Shadow and Act in a recent interview.

He added, “He has the job to take care of this small town and this community of people, and it has secrets, and he’s a bent, broken man trying to do well.”

Jackson’s character, St. Christopher, is a formerly enslaved person and a gold hunter whose loyalty to Henry and others in Trinity is vague and easily swayed for the right price.

“My character is a traveler, and in a way, I guess, he’d be a gypsy,” Jackson said of his slick-talking character.

He continued. “He’s out there living by his wiles. He’s come from a system of oppression that he’s escaped from and learned how to survive and work his way through an environment that is basically stacked against him most times. He’s learned how to flip that on its head and aggressively assert his freedom in a different kind of way.”

Western lovers will enjoy the rugged 1870s backdrop of the film, complete with a brothel and mischievous miners. But the real treasure is seeing Jackson and Brosnan come together on screen for the first time.

Photo: Roadside Attractions / Saban Films

When two legends collide

Both actors have experience in Western films and claim that their artistic approach to playing cowboys or similar roles doesn’t vary from their other roles. However, having the opportunity to work together on The Unholy Trinity made these roles stand out.

“It was a great honor to all of a sudden find myself in a scene with Pierce,” Jackson said excitedly.

“I’ve been watching him for so long. Now, here’s my chance. And you don’t just pounce on it,” he added. Jackson went on to explain the care he put into one of his last monologues in the film, which included a standoff between St. Christopher and Sheriff Dove.

Brosnan jumped in to share the same level of admiration for his castmate.

“I watched you do your thing with just the glory, the passion, the alchemy of what you do, and voice and character,” he told Jackson.

He added his feelings about their final scene together, “You had this monolog, which was so entertaining, and I just had to stand there and revel and take it all in. It was fabulous watching you deliver your monologue with such a kind heart and gusto, and you truly reveled in it.”

Watch the interview below: