The Taylor Sheridan universe continues to grow at Paramount+ as Samuel L. Jackson is set to star in a spinoff of the Sylvester Stallone series, Tulsa King.

News of the series surfaced in the trades, and as Variety reported, the proejct is currently titled NOLA King. Jackson’s character will be introduced in the upcoming third season of Tulsa King, as he’s set to guest star in an episode.

Not many concrete details are known about the series, other than Jackson’s lead character would be similar to Stallone’s in Tulsa King.

What to know so far about ‘NOLA King’

However, Deadline has a bit of intel and reported, “Jackson is believed to be playing Russell Lee Washington Jr. who, like Stallone’s Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi, comes from the crime world. He will go against Dwight in Tulsa before headling down to take over New Orleans.”

Dave Erickson, who works on Tulsa King, as well as Sheridan’s Mayor of Kingston, will be the showrunner and also executive produces the project. Sheridan also executive produces, along with David C. Glasser of 101 Studios. MTV Entertainment Studios is also behind the project.

What’s ‘Tulsa King’ about?

Tulsa King began filming Season 3 back in March in Atlanta and Oklahoma.

Stallone stars as “New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.”