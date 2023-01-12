BET Media Group Digital is bringing back For The Fellas for a special December episode.

The second episode of For The Fellas, starring Saucy Santana, Devale Ellis and Mack Wilds and hosted by Brian McIntosh, will feature conversations about several explosive topics, including discussions about family, mental health, love, sexuality and more.

According to BET Media Group Digital, “the one-hour episode will showcase raw and unfiltered conversations among some of your favorite male celebrities.” The trailer shows the men opening up about their perspectives on manhood, self-esteem and misogyny.

For The Fellas comes to BET’s YouTube and Facebook channels on Dec. 15.

Check out the exclusive preview below: