The 13th annual SCAD TVfest lineup has been announced by the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). The festival will take place from Feb. 5 to 7.

Honorees include:

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun) with the Lifetime Achievement Award

(Shōgun) with the Lifetime Achievement Award Laverne Cox (Clean Slate) with the Impact Award

(Clean Slate) with the Impact Award Noah Centineo (The Recruit) with the Distinguished Performance Award

(The Recruit) with the Distinguished Performance Award Sophie Skelton (Outlander) with the Lumiere Award

(Outlander) with the Lumiere Award Uzo Aduba (The Residence) with The Hollywood Reporter’sTrailblazer Award

(The Residence) with The Hollywood Reporter’sTrailblazer Award Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) with the Rising Star Award

(Percy Jackson and the Olympians) with the Rising Star Award The cast of St. Denis Medical with the Breakthrough Cast Award,

with the Breakthrough Cast Award, Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers, who will receive the Variety Showrunner Award

All honorees will participate in discussions about their shows and careers.

“SCADshow lights up Midtown Atlanta this winter with SCAD TVfest: the best of everything new-and-now on television,” said SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace. “Whether you want to see the latest new series before all your friends or you’re an industry insider scouting for new talent, SCAD TVfest, the largest TV festival at any university on the planet, delivers. Pros will want to be first in line to see the new SCAD Film Studios in Midtown debuting at this year’s festival. No need to change the channel: SCAD TVfest has you queued up with current hits, sneak peeks, and dazzling stars. I’ll save you a seat!”

“It’s always thrilling to be back in Atlanta for our annual SCAD TVfest, putting the spotlight on television’s top shows and creators! Our students are so passionate about all aspects of television — from production, casting, animation, and more. This is an incredibly special moment for them to hear from the best and brightest in the industry,” said Christina Routhier, senior executive director of SCAD theaters and festivals. “We are thrilled to celebrate our extraordinary honorees this year, from the legendary Hiroyuki Sanada and the groundbreaking Laverne Cox to some of TV’s hottest stars like Noah Centineo, Sophie Skelton, Walker Scobell, and the cast of the buzzworthy new series St. Denis Medical. We look forward to an unforgettable, action-packed three days in Atlanta!”

The full panel/conversation lineup includes (subject to change):

The Amazing Race (CBS) with host and executive producer Phil Keoghan.

(CBS) with host and executive producer Phil Keoghan. Beyond the Gates (CBS) with actors Clifton Davis, Daphnee Duplaix, and Karla Mosley, and executive producer and president of the CBS Studios NAACP venture Sheila Ducksworth.

(CBS) with actors Clifton Davis, Daphnee Duplaix, and Karla Mosley, and executive producer and president of the CBS Studios NAACP venture Sheila Ducksworth. Clean Slate (Sony Pictures Television, Prime Video) with cast members Laverne Cox, George Wallace, Telma Hopkins, D.K. Uzoukwu, Jay Wilkison, Norah Murphy, and writer and SCAD alum Shomari Kirkwood.

(Sony Pictures Television, Prime Video) with cast members Laverne Cox, George Wallace, Telma Hopkins, D.K. Uzoukwu, Jay Wilkison, Norah Murphy, and writer and SCAD alum Shomari Kirkwood. Cobra Kai (Sony Pictures Television, Netflix) with creators and executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg; and actors William Zabka, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, and Gianni DeCenzo.

(Sony Pictures Television, Netflix) with creators and executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg; and actors William Zabka, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, and Gianni DeCenzo. Doc (Sony Pictures Television, FOX) with cast members Molly Parker, Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker, Anya Banerjee, Scott Wolf, and Patrick Walker, executive producer Hank Steinberg, and showrunner and executive producer Barbie Kligman.

(Sony Pictures Television, FOX) with cast members Molly Parker, Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker, Anya Banerjee, Scott Wolf, and Patrick Walker, executive producer Hank Steinberg, and showrunner and executive producer Barbie Kligman. Found (Warner Bros. Television, NBC, Universal Television) with cast members Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Gabrielle Walsh, and Arlen Escarpeta, and executive producer, showrunner, and creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll.

(Warner Bros. Television, NBC, Universal Television) with cast members Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Gabrielle Walsh, and Arlen Escarpeta, and executive producer, showrunner, and creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll. Grosse Pointe Garden Society (NBC) – Panelists to be announced.

(NBC) – Panelists to be announced. Home Is Where the Heart Is (Hallmark) with host and executive producer Luke Macfarlane, co-host and designer Olivia Westbrook, executive producer Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh, and head of Hallmark Unscripted Programming David Stefanou.

(Hallmark) with host and executive producer Luke Macfarlane, co-host and designer Olivia Westbrook, executive producer Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh, and head of Hallmark Unscripted Programming David Stefanou. Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney+) with showrunner, head writer, and executive producer Jeff Trammell

(Disney+) with showrunner, head writer, and executive producer Jeff Trammell . Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along (Disney+) with creator, showrunner, director, and executive producer Jac Schaeffer.

(Disney+) with creator, showrunner, director, and executive producer Jac Schaeffer. No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski (National Geographic) with host and executive producer Antoni Porowski.

(National Geographic) with host and executive producer Antoni Porowski. Oh My God, Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances (Adult Swim) with executive producer and creator Adele “Supreme” Williams, executive producer Dominique Braud, and Adult Swim Director of Development Missy Laney.

(Adult Swim) with executive producer and creator Adele “Supreme” Williams, executive producer Dominique Braud, and Adult Swim Director of Development Missy Laney. Outlander (Sony Pictures Television, Starz) with actor Sophie Skelton.

(Sony Pictures Television, Starz) with actor Sophie Skelton. Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+) with actor Walker Scobell.

(Disney+) with actor Walker Scobell. The Recruit (Netflix) with actor Noah Centineo.

(Netflix) with actor Noah Centineo. The Residence (Netflix) with actors Uzo Aduba, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jason Lee, Bronson Pinchot, and executive producer Betsy Beers.

(Netflix) with actors Uzo Aduba, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jason Lee, Bronson Pinchot, and executive producer Betsy Beers. SCAD Presents: chefATL (SCAD).

(SCAD). SCAD Presents: Lodged (SCAD).

(SCAD). Shōgun (FX) with actor and producer Hiroyuki Sanada.

(FX) with actor and producer Hiroyuki Sanada. Tyler Perry’s Sistas (BET) with cast members Novi Brown, Mignon Baker, Crystal Hayslett, Devale Ellis, and Chido Nwokocha.

(BET) with cast members Novi Brown, Mignon Baker, Crystal Hayslett, Devale Ellis, and Chido Nwokocha. St. Denis Medical (NBC) with cast members Allison Tolman and Kahyun Kim, and creators and executive producers Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer.

(NBC) with cast members Allison Tolman and Kahyun Kim, and creators and executive producers Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer. Stranger Things (Netflix) with creators, executive producers, and showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer and actor Caleb McLaughlin.

(Netflix) with creators, executive producers, and showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer and actor Caleb McLaughlin. Surface (Apple TV+) with writer, executive producer, showrunner Veronica West and Lauren Neustadter, executive producer on behalf of Hello Sunshine.

(Apple TV+) with writer, executive producer, showrunner Veronica West and Lauren Neustadter, executive producer on behalf of Hello Sunshine. Watson (CBS) with actor/executive producer Morris Chestnut and creator, showrunner, and executive producer Craig Sweeny.

Additional panels are: