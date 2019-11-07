Sunny days on Sesame Street will go on at Netflix, which announced on Monday that the legendary children’s show will come to the platform later this year. In addition to 90 hours of previous episodes, Netflix will unveil a new, 56th season of Sesame Street that reimagines its beloved original format. Here’s everything we know about the show’s new chapter at Netflix.

Sesame Street has struggled to find a home in recent years

Since leaving PBS in 2016, Sesame Street has struggled to find a permanent home after more than 50 years at the network. The show hopped to HBO before landing at HBO Max in 2020. The show’s time at HBO came to an end in December, when the streaming platform opted out of its deal with Sesame Street, though they will keep licensing some of its library until 2027.

Sesame Street announced its move to Netflix in late 2025 in a statement shared on social media.

“We are excited to announce that all new Sesame Street episodes are coming to Netflix worldwide along with library episodes, and new episodes will also release the same day on PBS Stations and PBSKIDS platforms in the US, preserving a 50+ year relationship,” they wrote, WDN reported. “The support of Netflix, PBS, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting serve as a unique public-private partnership to enable Sesame Street to continue to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder.”

Netflix offered many seasons of Sesame Street to its users throughout the early 2010s until September 2015, when the streamer removed its shows and specials from the platform. All Sesame Street content has been off Netflix since.

The streamer also took to social media to celebrate the news, sharing a video of the Cookie Monster feeding on the Netflix logo.

According to a press release, the streamer will have exclusive worldwide premiere rights to Sesame Street and “episodes will be available same day-and-date in the US on PBS stations and PBS Kids digital platforms.”

What to expect from the new season

The new season of Sesame Street, on Netflix will include new format changes and the return of segments like “Elmo’s World” and “Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck.” Episodes will center on one 11-minute story that’ll offer deeper character explorations and most importantly, even more fun.

Cookie Monster will open his own Cookie Cart on the famous street, where delicious treats and hijinks will likely take place. And Abby Cadabby’s new Fairy Garden will see the introduction of “delightful magical creatures. What could possibly go wrong when Abby helps care for them?”

Some other changes include: characters breaking the fourth wall to talk directly to viewers along their adventures; revamped animation overlays “that highlight music, action, humor, and important story moments while adding visual excitement,” and a brand new segment, “Tales from 123,” that shows inside the beloved apartment building where Elmo, Cookie Monster and friends live.

Netflix will also be able to develop video games for Sesame Street and Sesame Street Mecha Builders.

The same team behind Sesame Street—the global organization Sesame Workshop in partnership with show alums Sal Perez and Kay Wilson Stallings— will be a part of the new season. Perez and Stallings will act as executive producers, while Halcyon Person will join as head writer.