Judas and the Black Messiah star Darrell Britt-Gibson makes his screenwriting debut with the release of the upcoming film She Taught Love, which he stars in with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story‘s Arsema Thomas.

The film, from Disney’s Andscape, will come to theaters and Hulu Sept. 27. The film screened at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival earlier this month

Alexander Hodge, Taissa Farmiga, Edwin Lee Gibson and D’Arcy Carden also star.

The film is not only Britt-Gibson’s screenwriting debut, but it is also serve as the directorial debut of Nate Edwards, who has worked with stars like Doja Cat and Tobe Nwigwe.

Photo: Andscape/Hulu

The film follows an actor going through the motions until he meets a sports agent who changes his life. According to the official synopsis:

In SHE TAUGHT LOVE, ever since getting off a prestigious cable television series, “The Street,” Frank Cooper (Britt-Gibson) has been coasting through life distracting himself with women, booze and blow, while auditioning to play stereotypical gang members and drug dealers. But the minute he meets Mali Waters (Thomas), a sports agent living for the present, his whole world changes. Despite their own worst instincts, Mali and Frank are inescapably drawn to one another. As Mali is forced to face her own mortality, the clock begins to tick. The two must learn to rely on each other, choosing to love and live for the moment, even if that’s all they get.

“We are thrilled to bring this wildly romantic film to audiences this fall and honored to have the opportunity to preview She Taught Love at Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival,” said Andscape’s head Jason Aidoo in a statement. “She Taught Love is emblematic of the Andscape brand and mission in so many ways. It’s an unapologetically Black and universal story. It’s about joy and the impact of love, and it’s about elevating the next generation of Black talent in Hollywood.”

Edwards also described the film as a love letter to life.

“She Taught Love is a celebration of life and love in their most complex and intimate forms, a contemporary love story so necessary for our current society. Darrell Britt-Gibson, the writer and co-star, has truly crafted a script that transcends the typical romantic drama. I’m immensely grateful to the cast and crew, some of the most influential cultural leaders in the game, for bringing their all to the project,” he said. “I’m thrilled that Marginal and Andscape bet on my vision to create a sexy, elegant film that feels like a Wong Kar Wai masterpiece, and bring this story to global audiences at a time when love is more needed than ever.”

Marginal MediaWorks’ Sanjay Sharma and Milan Chakraborty is producing with Hadley Klein and Pete Van Auker. Aidoo and Britt-Gibson executive produce.

Watch the trailer below:

Check out photos below:

Photo: Andscape/Hulu

Photo: Andscape/Hulu