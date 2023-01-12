P-Valley star Brandee Evans has joined Sheryl Lee Ralph in the upcoming film, The Fabulous Four.

Black Film and TV reports that Evans is joining the cast which sees Ralph star alongside Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally in the upcoming comedy set for a July 26, 2024 release date.

The film follows three longtime friends (Ralph, Sarandon and Mullally) who go to Key West to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college friend Marilyn (Midler). With all four of the women back together, “sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up again in all its glory, and there are enough sparks, drinks and romance to change all their lives in ways they never expected,” according to the logline. Evans will play Ralph’s daughter.

Evans is also set to reprise her role as Mercedes in the upcoming season of P-Valley, one of Starz’s hit series. Evans told Shadow and Act in 2021 how the series’ uniqueness comes from the fact that it puts the female gaze front and center.

“I don’t think on TV you’ve really seen what happens truly at home on any show that you try to compare us to, and we’re going to continue to break that barrier. This isn’t anything you’ve ever seen before, P-Valley stands alone in that sense,” she said.”And it’s shot from a woman’s gaze, which I think is so beautiful and Katori [Hall] is going to continue on with those female directors this season as well. It’s a beautiful moment when you’re able to see it through a woman’s eyes and mostly with a woman’s perspective on the show.”