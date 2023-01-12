Kadan Well Bennett has had the time of his life playing Sheryl Lee Ralph‘s grandson in the friendship comedy The Fabulous Four.

“It’s surreal,” he said to Blavity/Shadow and Act Managing Editor Trey Mangum. “I think when I think about it, it’s such a pinch me moment.”

He said the magnitude of his role didn’t hit him until he saw the trailer.

“It’s not until the trailer comes out and we’re doing this that it starts to really feel like it’s becoming something. And so I’m just honestly so grateful to be along for the ride. And I’ve learned so much about myself in the process of making it.” he continued. “And [I’ve learned] from the women that I got to work with, I mean only getting to observe them, but also getting to be in the act of it with them was just such a treat. Getting to know they’re human also was amazing. I’m just excited to be along for the ride and excited to see what it could possibly bring about for me and to just share this with everybody.”

The film follows Ralph’s character as she and her two lifelong friends (Susan Sarandon and Megan Mullally) reunite with their college friend (Bette Midler), who has surprised them with her upcoming wedding. As they attend her wedding, the reconnect and rediscover aspects of their friendship. Brandee Evans also stars as Ralph’s daughter, who has a tough time coming to terms with her son’s (Bennett) sexuality. Instead, he finds solace in Ralph, his grandmother, who accepts him with open arms.

On working with the stacked cast, he said, “If I’m being quite honest, I remember stepping into it, I was so grateful, but there was a bit of imposter syndrome as well. But I remember having a moment of release like, ‘I can trust myself and I can trust these people because they’ve been doing it for so long.’ I felt so relaxed.”

Speaking about working with Ralph specifically on a vital family conversation they had in the movie, Bennett explained, “She was like, ‘Just own it…this piece right here is Nathan’s story. Own that and the way you want to tell it and [how you want to] share this piece of his heart. And that gave me more permission to speak my truth. I’m very critical of myself, so to see [these actors] come in and not make the work so precious was so nice. It was like water off the back to see them work and do it so effortlessly.”

Bennett said his character’s relationship with Ralph’s character shows how “there’s always love out there for you and there’s always support out there for you.”

“Being gay within the Black community…is still something that is a little touchy with so many people. Sheryl and Brandee…spoke to that, because…we were having some conversations about how do we feel like this should go with that scene [and] a scene that was much later in the film and what that means for our community. So I just think it showcases all the inclusive love that is out there for people and that at the end of the day, all of the opinions and expectations and different people’s perceptions [don’t] matter. Just really own yourself and be unapologetically you and know that there are people who will meet you there. That’s what it’s really about at its core.”

The Fabulous Four is in theaters now.