Netflix has dropped the first images and a date announcement teaser for its long-gestating Shirley Chisholm biopic starring Regina King.

John Ridley, a frequent King collaborator, directed and wrote the film. The film is set to be released on Netflix on March 22.

The logline reads: SHIRLEY tells the story of the first black Congresswoman and political icon, Shirley Chisholm, and her trailblazing run for president of the U.S. It chronicles her audacious, boundary-breaking 1972 presidential campaign.

The sprawling ensemble opposite King includes Lance Reddick, Lucas Hedges, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Christina Jackson, Michael Cherrie, Dorian Crossmond Missick, Amirah Vann, W. Earl Brown, Brad James, Reina King with André Holland and Terrence Howard.

The film is produced by Regina King and her sister, Reina King, as well as Ridley, Anikah McLaren and Elizabeth Haggard, John Ridley. Jeff Skoll and Ted Gidlow executive produce.

