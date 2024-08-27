Since Shonda Rhimes introduced Bridgerton, her first Netflix collaboration, back in 2020, fans have not been able to get enough of the many adventures of the titular family, and have been searching far and wide for shows like Bridgerton. Following the romance of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the handsome yet mysterious friend of her older brother, Duke Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page). Though he is initially set on never settling down or having children, a bit of pressure from Daphne and her brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), persuades Simon to wed Daphne. Together, they have five children in this Regency-era piece, which highlights the differing views of the two London families and the many plot twists and scandals that come along with this blended bunch.



Bridgerton wrapped up season three in June 2024, and much to fans’ dismay, the series won’t return until 2026. Though that may seem excessive, such period pieces often take quite a while to film thanks to the impeccable attention to detail. Thankfully, there are several other historical romance series that can offer a much-needed fix as fans countdown to season four of this wildly popular show.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Another Shondaland creation within the Bridgerton universe is Queen Charlotte. The show debuted in 2023 with six episodes, and this spin-off focuses on a young Queen Charlotte. Viewers get to see the beginning of her romance with King George in the early days of their reign during the late 1700s. Additionally, it adds quite a bit of background information that is especially useful in understanding the events of Season 2 and Season 3. As of now, there is only one season of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which is available on Netflix.

The Empress

Another Bridgerton-adjacent perfect for your next binge is The Empress. Based in the 19th century, this Netflix piece follows Bavarian princess Elisabeth. After marrying Emperor Franz Joseph, Elisabeth, known throughout the tale as Sisi, becomes an Austrian empress. However, there is an air of messiness, as Emperor Joseph once intended to marry Sisi’s older sister, Duchess Helene. Despite this unsavory factor, Sisi follows her heart and relocates to Vienna, where she learns the many shady dealings of her new in-laws. Season 2 will arrive on Netflix on November 22.

The Buccaneers

As The Buccaneers follows the lives of five American women in 1870s London high society, it will thrill those who want shows like Bridgerton that feature the same social climbing, power struggles, love, and drama. The main cast is extroverted and eccentric, which is not welcome in the strict game for husbands and titles that London’s debutante season presents. Interpersonal relationships clash and tangle as the main cast navigate this unfamiliar, highly restrictive landscape.

A treat for period drama fans, The Buccaneers streams on Apple TV+, and was renewed for a season two in December 2023.

The Crown

The Crown is another Netflix original that has had a successful six seasons on the streamer. The sixth season aired in November 2023, and there does not appear to be any plans for additional seasons. Nevertheless, there are plenty of juicy episodes to keep you glued to your seat for a bit. The show is based on the real-life story of Britain’s royal family. It follows Queen Elizabeth II’s rise to power, beginning in 1947 when she married Philip Mountbatten. The Crown explores their love story and families, concluding with the 2005 wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. The series even takes a look into Princess Diana’s entry into the royal family before her untimely death in August 1997. Much like Bridgerton, power, wealth, and love are at the center of this tie capsule.

Outlander

Another Regency-era drama based in England, Outlander blends fantasy with history. Outlander begins with Claire Randall, a former World War II military nurse. After stumbling across a mysterious set of rocks, she quickly learns they are magical and transports her back to 1740s Scotland. Upon her mythical time travel, she meets and falls head over heels for Highlander Jamie Fraser. However, with a war going on, she is forced to save her husband and assist the clansmen in this action-packed romance. Part two of Season 7 will premiere on Starz on November 22.

Interview With The Vampire

Though it has a decidedly horror-flavored edge to it, AMC+’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles, named for the first book in the series Interview with the Vampire, can, for all intents and purposes, be considered a historical romance. If your desire for shows like Bridgerton drives from a need for a period drama complete with a messy, complex romance to sink your teeth into, Interview with the Vampire delivers in spades. It follows the tale of newly-turned vampire Louis, his creator and lover Lestat, their new fledgling Claudia and their dramatic afterlives in 1900s New Orleans, LA. As the main leads are vampires, the story spans for decades, meaning you’ll enjoy set pieces and historical fashions from a number of different eras.

Available to stream on AMC+, Interview with the Vampire now covers two seasons worth of drama. If you binge it a little too quickly, don’t worry: it’s been renewed for season 3.

Our Flag Means Death

For fans of Bridgerton’s knee-weakening romance and elegant period setting, Our Flag Means Death packs up both and heads to the high seas. If you want shows like Bridgerton but with a bit more comedy, the HBO series presents a (heavily fictionalized) take on the life of pirate Stede Bonnet and his romance with Edward Teach, more notoriously known as Blackbeard. The cast of characters features Taika Waititi, Rhys Darby, Vico Ortiz, Joel Fry, Samson Kayo, and a handful of other appearances by stars like Leslie Jones.

While it has disappointingly been cancelled before it could conclude with season 3, Our Flag Means Death is still worth the watch for the first two seasons alone, especially for fans of Bridgerton. The period setting provides tons of opportunities to ogle historical costumes and set pieces, while the ensemble cast and B-plot romances will leave period drama fans with plenty to enjoy – and to laugh with.