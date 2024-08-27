For lovers of Black-Ish, Grown-Ish was a fresh spin-off, showing the post-high school life of Johnson’s eldest daughter, Zoey (Yara Shahidi). While she attends California University of Liberal Arts, she meets new friends and finds herself with multiple love interests as she tries to concentrate on her studies. Much like Kenya Barris’ initial series, Grown-Ish became a hit after debuting in January 2018.

The first four seasons focused on Zoey and her crew, while the final two followed her brother, Andre Junior (Marcus Scribner), as he also continued his studies at California University of Liberal Arts after Zoey graduated. Much like his sister’s story, viewers got to see Andre explore similar themes of school, friendship, and trying to find his way. The final episode aired in May 2024. Thankfully, there are several other shows like Grown-Ish that capture the experience of Black teens and young people finding their way in the world.

Insecure

Created by Issa Rae, who also stars in this cult classic, Insecure follows her main character navigating through life post-college with her crew, which includes best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji). Throughout five seasons, Issa struggles with a stagnant relationship with boyfriend Lawrence (Jay Ellis) and ultimate breakup, which plays out from season one to a satisfying conclusion in season five. However, their tumultuous breakup-to-makeup takes place during career changes, friendship fallouts, and new love affairs. Insecure aired on HBO from October 2016 to December 2021, with the full series still available on Max, as well as on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

Bel-Air

A reimagined version of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the modern series takes a much more serious tone. With Jabari Banks tackling the role of Will Smith’s iconic 90s character, he is met with the growing pains of going from West Philadelphia, where he found himself in trouble with a gang, to the luxurious Bel-Air community. Much like Grown-Ish, we find a young character trying to navigate life after high school while still being a teenager searching for his footing in life and college. The series first premiered on Peacock in February 2022. The show has been renewed for a fourth and final season, though no release date has been announced. Viewers can catch up on the first three seasons on the Peacock app.

One on One

One on One remains a favorite in the years after it wrapped. Premiering in September 2001, the show may not follow college freshmen like Grown-Ish, but it still shares similarities to the young characters in the Black-Ish spinoff. Breanna (Kyla Pratt) is navigating friendship and young love, as her father Flex (Flex Alexander) struggles to keep her on the right track. This comedy sitcom lasted for five seasons, concluding in May 2006. Fans who’d like to revisit the fun can do so on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Pluto TV.

Bigger

While Bigger shares the friend group aspect of Grown-Ish, the characters in this BET comedy are a bit more mature. Bigger focuses on five pals in their thirties as they navigate living in the bustling city of Atlanta. Each one is working overtime to keep thriving in their careers, as well as personal lives. However, lingering feelings from their college days leave the group questioning themselves and one another. While it only lasted on BET+ for two seasons, debuting in September 2019 and concluding in April 2021, viewers can still catch up on the fun on BET+, The Roku Channel, YouTube, Sling TV, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube TV.

Saturdays

While Grown-Ish takes place during college, Saturdays is a pre-high school graduate comedy executive produced by Marsai Martin. This teenage comedy follows Chicago skater, Paris Johnson (Danielle Jalade), as she forms her own skate crew, the We-B-Girlz. Her best friends, Simone (Daria Johns) and Ari (Peyton Z. Basnight) join her for the ride. Together, they work on fresh routines in hopes of showing their skills in the Battle 2-B Golden Skate Competition. Though the girls of Saturdays are struggling to balance school and romance like the Grown-Ish crew, their girlhood dilemmas and eagerness to navigate their hurdles together put them in the same ballpark. Sadly, after debuting in March 2023 and concluding months later in May, the show was canceled after that first season. Thankfully, it can still be viewed on Disney+ and YouTube.

Twenties

Twenties was another short-lived sitcom worthy of several more seasons. This series was monumental, as it marked BET’s first series to feature a queer lead. Twenties centered around Hattie, portrayed by Jonica T. Gibbs, an aspiring screenwriter supporter by her two heterosexual besties, Marie (Christina Elmore) and Nia (Gabrielle Graham). While the three are in different professions and places within their love lives, they lean on one another when the going gets tough. Twenties premiered in March 2020 and aired it’s final episode in December 2021, getting only two seasons on the network. In addition to BET+, Paramount+, YouTube, Sling TV, The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV and Fandango at Home also stream the show.

Survivors Remorse

Survivors Remorse focuses on newly signed NBA rookie Cam Calloway (Jessie T. Usher). After he signs his deal with the Atlanta team, his family almost immediately begins to take advantage of him, looking to him for financial support in every way. While he tries his best to help out those around him, Cam finds himself struggling to stay above water and keep himself happy as well. This series was produced by NBA star, LeBron James, who knows the inner workings of the league firsthand. The series hit the airways in October 2014 and ended in October 2017 after four seasons. Survivors Remorse can be revisited on Philo, Tubi, The Roku Channel, Starz, YouTube, Hulu, Sling TV, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.