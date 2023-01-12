It’s time for Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson to summarize the year in the only hilarious way they know how.

Peacock and Hartbeat have announced the upcoming special 2023 Back That Year Up With Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, streaming Dec. 26 on Peacock. The comical look back on the year will cover all of 2023’s biggest moments in pop culture, social media, politics and sports.

Along with Hart and Thompson, the special will feature appearances from celebrities including Kelly Clarkson, Simone Biles, Ron Funches, Jay Pharoah, David Alan Grier, etc. In the below clip, exclusive to Blavity’s Shadow and Act, you can see Biles talking about her new marriage to NFL star Jonathan Owens and which one of them is the better athlete.

Hart and Thompson, who also executive produce as well as host, said in a statement how they are ready to help fans relive the year with their iconic brands of humor.

“We are so excited to bring audiences another Back That Year Up special as we celebrate all the ups, downs and memorable moments of this past year,” said Hart. “Hold onto your party hats, because this is going to be one for the books.”

Thompson added, “We’re back! Always the best time being together with my brotha Big Kev!!! Join us once again this holiday season as we close out the year with some incredible guests and all the laughs. Happy New Year!”

Along with Hart and Thompson, the special is executive produced by Jeff Clanagan, Bryan Smiley, David Nickoll, Luke Kelly-Clyne and Kevin Healey. Paul Harrison co-executive produces. Leslie Small directs.