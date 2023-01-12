Sing Sing star Jon-Adrian “JJ” Velazquez has been fully exonerated of his wrongful murder conviction.

Velazquez, who starred alongside Colman Domingo as one of the men who took part in the Rehabilitation Through The Arts (RTA) acting program at Sing Sing Correctional Facility, had his conviction overturned Monday.

The exoneration, issued by Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Abraham Clott, finally brings justice to Velazquez, who was wrongfully convicted of murdering a retired NYPD police officer.

What was Jon-Adrian “JJ” Velasquez convicted of?

Velazquez was charged and convicted in 1998, even though he did not match the description of the suspect given by eyewitnesses and had phone records to confirm his alibi. Velazquez has spent almost 24 years in jail based on this faulty prosecution and for the last 10 years, he has worked with Dateline NBC to investigate the Manhattan District Attorney’s office’s mishandling of his case.

Velazquez received an executive clemency from then New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in Sept. 9, 2021 and was released from Sing Sing. Ever since, Velazquez has continued fighting for his full exoneration. He has also continued his activism for criminal justice reform. His fight for freedom and exoneration led President Biden to formally apologize to Velazquez on “behalf of all society” for his wrongful conviction.

Sing Sing producers on Velazquez’s full clemency:

Greg Kwedar, Monique Waton, and Clint Bentley, the producers of Sing Sing, are relieved and excited for Velazquez receiving full clemency.

“We’ve had the deep honor and privilege of working with Jon-Adrian “JJ” Velazquez on the set of Sing Sing and on the road promoting our film to the world,” they said in a statement received by Blavity’s Shadow and Act. “We’ve seen firsthand the quality of his character, the depth of his soul, and the reach of his kindness. Surely, everyone who watches our movie feels it too. Now, in the halls of justice, JJ will be afforded what has been so long-overdue for him… exoneration for his wrongful conviction. It is yet another step in his powerful journey. A moment he will no doubt use for the betterment of others, and to advocate for those still behind the walls. Because that’s just who he is.”

Based on a true story, Sing Sing follows John “Divine G” Whitfield (Domingo), who is imprisoned at Sing Sing under a wrongful conviction. Despite being incarcerated while innocent, Whitfield keeps his joy alive by joining a theater group with other incarcerated men, including someone new to the system (Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin). The film is directed by Kwedar from a story by Bentley and Kwedar.

