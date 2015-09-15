Taylor Russell and Jenna Ortega are in talks to topline a remake of the film Single White Female.

Elizabeth Gabler and her 3000 Pictures are looking to remake the horror drama, The Hollywood Reporter noted. Gabler’s 3000 is under a deal at Sony.

The original film, starring Bridget Fonda and Jennifer Jason Leigh, was directed Barbet Schroeder and based on the 1990 novel SWF Seeks Same from John Lutz.

The premise of ‘Single White Female’

The original film, of course, is a psychological thriller about a woman who gets a roommate, only to discover that her new housemate is dangerously obsessed with taking over her identity. It became a cult-classic in the years following its release. No word on the plot of the new film or if it would be a direct remake of the original.

Upcoming projects for Russell and Ortega

Ortega is one of the most in-demand stars in Hollywood, and can be seen soon in The Weeknd and Trey Edward Shults’ Hurry Up Tomorrow for Lionsgate. Her latest film, A24’s Death of a Unicorn, is out soon.

Russell, known for films such as Shults’ Waves and Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, is the co-lead with Michael B. Jordan in his upcoming The Thomas Crown Affair remake. She also starred in Netflix’s Lost in Space.