Taylor Russell has joined Michael B. Jordan his upcoming film The Thomas Crown Affair, in which she’ll co-star.

Deadline reports that Russell has been cast opposite Jordan, who will also direct the “reimagining” and produce via his Outlier Society banner.

Even though the film is based on the 1968 original starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway, the plot of the new remake is under wraps. The film, which also had a reboot in 1999 with Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo, follows a rich man who feels he’s gotten away with a high-profile heist, but he’s soon in a cat-and-mouse game with a beautiful investigator.

The update shows how quickly the film is coming together after being in a developmental state for several years. Jordan was attached to the film throughout its developmental process.

As the trade publication reports, “The previous two Thomas Crown Affair films turned Faye Dunaway and Rene Russo into instant A-listers, so the role quickly became one of the more sought-after in town..” They added, “Jordan has seen this as a potential replacement given the character’s similarities to 007. With that in mind, Russell could be creating her own version of the iconic Bond girl.”

Russell underwent a lengthy casting process that included a screen test with Jordan earlier this year.

Filming will begin in London this summer.